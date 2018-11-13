Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Two more receptions in Week 10 loss
Paulsen hauled in both of his targets, picking up 13 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.
Paulsen recorded his fourth and fifth receptions of the year against a Browns defense that's allowed an NFL-high 64 completions to tight ends thus far in 2018. His value comes primarily as a run blocker, however, and that's an area where Atlanta will strive to improve as we enter the stretch run of the regular season (89.8 rushing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL). He may be the benefactor of one or two targets against Dallas on Sunday, but his primary responsibility will be to try and open up holes for Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith going up against the Cowboys' top 10 rush defense.
More News
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Collects first touchdown since 2014•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Records one catch in loss•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Picks up first reception with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Set for role as blocking tight end•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Signs contract with Atlanta•
-
49ers' Logan Paulsen: Not involved offensively•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...