Paulsen hauled in both of his targets, picking up 13 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.

Paulsen recorded his fourth and fifth receptions of the year against a Browns defense that's allowed an NFL-high 64 completions to tight ends thus far in 2018. His value comes primarily as a run blocker, however, and that's an area where Atlanta will strive to improve as we enter the stretch run of the regular season (89.8 rushing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL). He may be the benefactor of one or two targets against Dallas on Sunday, but his primary responsibility will be to try and open up holes for Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith going up against the Cowboys' top 10 rush defense.