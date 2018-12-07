Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Will miss Week 14
Paulsen (knee/ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Paulsen suffered knee and ankle injuries during last week's loss to the Ravens, and will remain sidelined during Sunday's tilt against the Chargers. Second-year tight end Eric Saubert is expected to see an uptick in offensive snaps in Paulsen's absence.
