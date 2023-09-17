Woodside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Packers, but he'll dress and serve as the Falcons' emergency quarterback, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

For a second straight week, Woodside will serve as the No. 3 quarterback, meaning he doesn't count against the 53-man roster but will be available if Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are forced out of the game. Woodside appeared in one game for Atlanta last year but played just four offensive snaps and didn't attempt a pass.