Woodside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans but will serve as the Falcons' emergency third quarterback, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The quarterback will dress for the game but can only enter if starter Desmond Ridder and backup Taylor Heinicke leave with injuries. It's a role that Woodside has been playing all season for the Falcons. The sixth-year pro has yet to appear in a game in 2023.