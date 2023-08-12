Woodside completed 14 of 23 passes for 146 yards without a touchdown or interception in Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins. He also gained five yards on his only carry.

The Falcons' No. 3 quarterback went the distance, as neither Desmond Ridder nor Taylor Heinicke saw any action in the team's exhibition opener. Woodside was originally drafted in 2018 but has only attempted three passes in his NFL career to date, and his lack of success Friday -- he led only one scoring drive, capped by an 11-yard TD run from Godwin Igwebuike, and the bulk of Atlanta's points in a 19-3 win came on defense and special teams -- doesn't make a compelling case for a bigger role in 2023.