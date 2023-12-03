Woodside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, but he'll dress and serve as the Falcons' emergency quarterback, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Woodside will handle his usual role as an emergency option. He won't count against the 53-man roster but will be available if Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are both forced out of the game.
More News
-
Falcons' Logan Woodside: Will be emergency QB•
-
Falcons' Logan Woodside: Serving as emergency QB again•
-
Falcons' Logan Woodside: Serving as emergency QB again•
-
Falcons' Logan Woodside: Playing emergency role•
-
Falcons' Logan Woodside: Serving as emergency QB again•
-
Falcons' Logan Woodside: No. 3 QB again•