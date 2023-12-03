Woodside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, but he'll dress and serve as the Falcons' emergency quarterback, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Woodside will handle his usual role as an emergency option. He won't count against the 53-man roster but will be available if Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are both forced out of the game.