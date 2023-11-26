Woodside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, but he'll dress and serve as the Falcons' emergency quarterback, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) will be active despite drawing a questionable designation, so Woodside will handle his usual role as an emergency option. Woodside won't count against the 53-man roster but will be available if Desmond Ridder and Heinicke are both forced out of the game.