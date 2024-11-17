Share Video

The Falcons activated Carter (concussion) from injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Carter was concussed in Week 6 and missed the required four games while on injured reserve. After practicing in full this week, Carter appears to have a good chance of suiting up Sunday against the Broncos. He recorded 15 tackles (11 solo) through the first six games of the season prior to his injury.

