In 13 games in 2024, Carter recorded 32 tackles (23 solo) and a forced fumble.

Carter was forced to miss four straight games in the middle of the season after suffering a concussion, a big part of why he posted fewer defensive snaps, fewer tackles and fewer sacks than he did in each of his three seasons prior. Even when he was available though, he was stuck behind Matthew Judon and Arnold Ebiketie on the depth chart. Carter is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.