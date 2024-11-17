Carter (concussion) is active for Sunday's game in Denver, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Carter was placed on injured reserve Oct. 17 due to a concussion. He subsequently missed the required four games before being designated to return this past Wednesday and activated off IR on Saturday. Carter had been playing about half of Atlanta's defensive snaps each week prior to his injury.
