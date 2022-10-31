Carter finished with four tackles (one solo) and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Panthers.

Carter picked off a PJ Walker pass intended for D'Onta Foreman near the end of the first half and returned it 28 yards for a score. Despite playing the majority of Atlanta's snaps, the fifth-year linebacker has only recorded 22 tackles across eight appearances this season, limiting his overall fantasy potential, but he does have 2.5 sacks and a now a pick six to add to his resume.