Carter (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Carter finished the week with consecutive limited practices, and the veteran linebacker has done enough to be cleared to play Sunday. In the three games since the Falcons' Week 12 bye, Carter has tallied nine tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Falcons' Lorenzo Carter: Questionable vs. Giants•
-
Falcons' Lorenzo Carter: Officially active for Week 11•
-
Falcons' Lorenzo Carter: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Falcons' Lorenzo Carter: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Falcons' Lorenzo Carter: Practice window opens Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Lorenzo Carter: Lands on IR due to concussion•