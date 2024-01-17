Carter finished 2023 with 35 tackles (24 solo), three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass defense in 17 appearances.

Despite not missing a game, Carter played more than half as many defensive snaps in 2023 (406) than he did in 2022 (877). Despite a drop in overall tackle numbers, Carter still made an occasional impact as a pass rusher. The 2018 third-round pick has one year remaining on his current deal, and he figures to handle a similar role in 2024, though he could see an uptick in snaps if Bud Dupree signs elsewhere this offseason.