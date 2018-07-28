Falcons' Luke McNitt: Taking starter reps
McNitt worked with the first-team offense during 11-on-11 drills at Falcons training camp Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Nebraska finds himself in the midst of a highly-competitive, three-way battle with Daniel Marx and Ricky Ortiz to become the Falcons starting fullback. McNitt elevated through the ranks during his collegiate career in Lincoln, evolving from a Division II walk-on in 2014 to a team captain and key contributor for the Huskers as a senior. In an era when the fullback position is becoming more and more obsolete at the NFL level, McNitt's value on special teams coverage will strengthen his case for a roster spot -- the 24-year old tallied six tackles and four solo stops on kick coverage during his final season at Nebraska.
