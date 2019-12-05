Play

Stocker (back) logged a limited practice Thursday.

Stocker practiced in part for the second consecutive day after missing the team's Week 13 contest. Along with him, both Austin Hooper (knee) and Jaeden Graham (thigh) were also limited. Depending on which of that trio are available for the team's Week 14 matchup against the Panthers, Stocker could see an uptick in opportunity.

