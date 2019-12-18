Play

Stocker (hip) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stocker caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers and wound up getting a tad dinged up as well. A hip injury kept Stocker out of Wednesday's practice, so the 31-year-old tight end needs to return to practice by Friday in order to play Week 16 versus the Jaguars.

