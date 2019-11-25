Stocker has a back injury and was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stocker played 37 percent of offensive snaps during the loss to the Buccaneers and failed to catch his lone target, and he apparently sustained the back injury in the contest. Jaeden Graham is currently Atlanta's only healthy tight end since Austin Hooper (knee) is still recovering from an MCL sprain. Stocker will only have a couple days to recover for Thursday's matchup with the Saints.