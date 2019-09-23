Falcons' Luke Stocker: Gets involved offensively
Stocker caught three of four targets for a total of 12 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
The three-catch performance for Stocker marks his greatest output in the category since Week 15 of the 2015 season. For context, that was two teams ago for Stocker, as he was playing for the Buccaneers at the time, and his opponent that day, the Rams, were still playing in St. Louis. He is not likely to get the requisite passing game involvement to be a viable weekly fantasy starter, but if there's any week Stocker has a chance to fall into the end zone it may be in Week 4 against his former team, Tennessee. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has three touchdown passes in each of his past two outings, and the Titans have allowed a tight end touchdown catch in three straight games to begin 2019.
