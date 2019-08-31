Stocker did not play in Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against the Jaguars.

Stocker fielded 15.2 percent of the team's offensive snaps in three preseason appearances but did not record a reception. With Logan Paulsen having been released Friday, Stocker remains well situated to become the Falcons' No. 2 tight end behind 2018 Pro Bowler Austin Hooper. He's projected to serve as more of a blocking reinforcement, while 23-year-old Jaeden Graham may be more of a part-time passing-downs specialist if capable of making the 53-man roster.

