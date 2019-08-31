Falcons' Luke Stocker: Healthy scratch in preseason finale
Stocker did not play in Thursday's 31-12 preseason win against the Jaguars.
Stocker fielded 15.2 percent of the team's offensive snaps in three preseason appearances but did not record a reception. With Logan Paulsen having been released Friday, Stocker remains well situated to become the Falcons' No. 2 tight end behind 2018 Pro Bowler Austin Hooper. He's projected to serve as more of a blocking reinforcement, while 23-year-old Jaeden Graham may be more of a part-time passing-downs specialist if capable of making the 53-man roster.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Woods
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Star power emerges
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Busts 3.0: Don't touch 'em
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football prep: Target Pollard
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.