Stocker is expected to sign with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The nine-year NFL veteran was released by the team in March, but he may soon join a backup tight end competition consisting of XFL standout Khari Lee, rookie Jared Pinkney, and holdovers from last year in Jaeden Graham and Carson Meier. Stocker does not offer much of a receiving threat with his career bests in receptions and receiving yards standing at marks of 16 and 165, respectively. He does, however, provide the Falcons with a solid blocking tight end, and he is capable of helping to open up running lanes for Todd Gurley and Co. in two-tight end sets.