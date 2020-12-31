Stocker (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, William McFadden reports.
Stocker should have a fair chance at suiting up against the Buccaneers on Sunday as long as he can continue to practice, but Friday's session will likely be the key factor in determining his Week 17 availability. The veteran tight end only has six catches through 15 games.
More News
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Lowest usage of 2020•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Registers first catch of 2020•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Shakes off injury•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Logs limited practice session•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Officially rejoining Falcons•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Likely returning to Atlanta•