Stocker (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stocker is making progress in his recovery from a hip injury sustained during Week 15's win over the 49ers. If he's able to suit up against Jacksonville on Sunday he'll play a depth role in Atlanta's tight end corps.

