Stocker was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Stocker joined fellow tight ends Austin Hooper (knee) and Jaeden Graham (thigh) as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He didn't practice in any capacity last week, so Wednesday's participation on a limited basis is certainly a step in the right direction. If he's able to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, Stocker could have limited fantasy value depending on how healthy the rest of Atlanta's tight end corps proves to be.

