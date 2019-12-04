Falcons' Luke Stocker: Limited to start week
Stocker was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Stocker joined fellow tight ends Austin Hooper (knee) and Jaeden Graham (thigh) as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. He didn't practice in any capacity last week, so Wednesday's participation on a limited basis is certainly a step in the right direction. If he's able to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, Stocker could have limited fantasy value depending on how healthy the rest of Atlanta's tight end corps proves to be.
More News
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Won't play Thursday•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Misses practice again•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Estimated as non-participant•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Primed for extra snaps again•
-
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Practices in full Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Figuring out who to start and sit in each week at wide receiver has been a chore. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The Eagles and Carson Wentz hit rock bottom in Week 13. It's time for Wentz to bounce back...
-
Week 14 QB Preview: Stash Manning?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 14 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News and notes: Will Cook be ready?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 14.