Stocker was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Stocker appears to have sustained a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Saints, during which he played 31 snaps on offense (39 percent) but was not targeted. With Austin Hooper (knee) nursing a sprained MCL and expected to miss some time, Stocker is a candidate to play an expanded role on offense alongside Jaeden Graham if healthy.

