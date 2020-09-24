Stocker (hip) was held to limited practice participation Wednesday, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran tight end has been involved on the offensive side with 25-plus snaps in each of Atlanta's first two games of the year, though he has only been targeted once in the passing game with zero receptions registered to this point. Stocker has picked up an injury designation, though his partial participation indicates he has a decent chance to go Sunday against the Bears. His services in the blocking realm may be needed, going up against a Chicago front seven that is stacked with talents such as Akiem Hicks, Robert Quinn, and Khalil Mack (knee).