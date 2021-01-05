Stocker secured his only target for 13 yards during Sunday's 44-27 loss to Tampa Bay.
Taking on his former team of seven years, Stocker made his fourth reception of the regular season's final three weeks. He tallied 43 yards with those passing-game opportunities against the Buccaneers, Chiefs and Buccaneers again, after totaling just three catches for 20 yards over his first 13 outings of the year. The veteran tight end is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but Atlanta could elect to bring him back as proven blocking reinforcement at the position.