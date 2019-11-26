Play

Stocker (back) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stocker has been unable to practice this week, and with a game on Thursday, it isn't looking likely. He'll probably need to get at least a limited practice in Wednesday in order to suit up against the Saints.

