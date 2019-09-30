Falcons' Luke Stocker: Nothing doing in Week 4 loss
Stocker was targeted once but did not record a catch during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Titans.
It appeared that the veteran tight end may have been trending towards a peripheral passing-downs role, but his Week 4 involvement suggests that his four catches over Atlanta's preceding two games were a mirage. Stocker fielded at least 30 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps in each of the team's first three games of the season, but it doesn't so far appear that he will significantly improve upon his career-best marks of 15 receptions, 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
