Stocker was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Stocker had just one target in Sunday's win over the Eagles, and it's unclear exactly when he suffered the foot injury. The fact that he was just limited Wednesday indicates that it's likely not anything serious, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.

