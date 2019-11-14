Falcons' Luke Stocker: Practices in full Thursday
Stocker was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Stocker logged limited participation in Wednesday's practice and is trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Panthers. If he can go, the 31-year-old is likely to see more playing time than he has all season as Austin Hooper (knee) is expected to be sidelined.
