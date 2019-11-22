Stocker and Jaeden Graham will fill in for Austin Hooper (knee) at tight end during Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Stocker and Graham split playing time in the same situation last week, with the former having a slight advantage in snaps (66 percent to 52 percent) while the latter accounted for both of Atlanta's tight-end targets. With 74 receptions in 109 NFL regular-season appearances, Stocker doesn't offer much fantasy appeal even if he's getting more snaps than usual.