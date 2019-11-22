Falcons' Luke Stocker: Primed for extra snaps again
Stocker and Jaeden Graham will fill in for Austin Hooper (knee) at tight end during Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Stocker and Graham split playing time in the same situation last week, with the former having a slight advantage in snaps (66 percent to 52 percent) while the latter accounted for both of Atlanta's tight-end targets. With 74 receptions in 109 NFL regular-season appearances, Stocker doesn't offer much fantasy appeal even if he's getting more snaps than usual.
