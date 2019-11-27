Stocker (back) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Saints, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Stocker was listed as a DNP for every practice during the short week, but the Falcons believe he still has a chance to suit up for the divisional clash. The veteran tight end played 37 percent of offensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, though he has little fantasy value with just one target over two games during Austin Hooper's (knee) absence. Stocker's official status will be released 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.