Stocker caught his lone target for a six-yard gain during Sunday's 30-26 loss to Chicago.
The 32-year-old tight end accumulated 54 offensive snaps between Weeks 1 and 2 without garnering a single target, while starting TE Hayden Hurst attracted 13 targets in comparison. Stocker registered his first catch since Week 17 of last season during Sunday's loss, but he shouldn't be expected to be a significant contributor moving forward as he's never exceeded 16 receptions in any of his 10 pro campaigns.