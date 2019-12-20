Play

Stocker (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Stocker worked as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, but the hip injury won't impact his availability for Week 16. The 31-year-old should return to his role as Atlanta's No. 3 tight end.

