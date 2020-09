Stocker (hip) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Bears, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Stocker didn't practice fully all week, but he's been given the green light ahead of Week 3. The 32-year-old TE has logged at least a 30 percent snap share in each of the first two games, although he's received just one target as the second-string behind Hayden Hurst.