Stocker gained four yards on his lone target of Sunday's 24-20 win over the Eagles.

Stocker was an interesting offseason pickup given his familiarity with offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter's scheme, but two targets through two games is somewhat predictable given how many weapons Atlanta has on offense. Despite those weapons, Atlanta has struggled a bit to start the season, the product of five Matt Ryan interceptions to go with five sacks. When Atlanta is humming, Stocker might be able to steal a touchdown or two in the red zone, but it'll be tough getting much going in Week 3 against the Colts.