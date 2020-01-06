Falcons' Luke Stocker: Starts nine times during 2019
Stocker corralled eight of 14 targets for 53 receiving yards during his debut season with the Falcons.
Though he fielded at least 30 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps in 12 of 15 outings this season, Stocker still garnered fewer than one target per game. The 31-year-old has served almost exclusively as a blocking contributor during his nine NFL seasons, never once exceeding 30 targets or 16 receptions in any campaign. He's under contract with the Falcons for one more season at a cap hit of $3.3 million, and currently sits alongside Jaeden Graham on the depth chart as backups to free-agent-to-be Austin Hooper.
