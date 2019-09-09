Stocker did not record a reception during Sunday's 28-12 loss to Minnesota.

The 31-year-old tight end made his debut regular-season appearance for Atlanta on Sunday, and fielded 28 percent of his team's offensive snaps. It will go down in the box score that he received an end-zone target, but it appeared quarterback Matt Ryan may have been attempting to launch the ball out of the back of the end zone and underthrew it, resulting in the second interception of the day for Anthony Harris. Stocker will continue to serve primarily as a blocking reinforcement in two tight-end sets when the Falcons host Philadelphia and its thus far bottom-five pass defense.

