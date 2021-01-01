site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' Luke Stocker: Will play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Stocker (elbow) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.
Despite remaining limited in practice all week, Stocker will be available for the Falcons' season finale Sunday, though he's yet to accrue more than three targets in a single contest this year.
