The Falcons acquired Smith from the Jaguars on Friday in exchange for Ruke Orhorhoro, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Both Smith and Orhorhoro were second-round picks in the 2024 Draft and will get changes of scenery. In two seasons with the Jaguars, Smith appeared in 24 regular-season contests and logged 32 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and four pass breakups.