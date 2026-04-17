Falcons' Maason Smith: Sent to Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons acquired Smith from the Jaguars on Friday in exchange for Ruke Orhorhoro, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Both Smith and Orhorhoro were second-round picks in the 2024 Draft and will get changes of scenery. In two seasons with the Jaguars, Smith appeared in 24 regular-season contests and logged 32 tackles (14 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and four pass breakups.
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