Hollins has returned to Sunday's Week 14 contest against the Buccaneers after departing earlier due to an ankle injury, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Hollins has been battling an ankle issue since early November and missed three games due to the injury. He departed in the first quarter of Sunday's contest and was initially labeled as questionable to return but has since reentered the game. Hollins hasn't exceeded three catches in any game this season, making him a fantasy option only in very deep leagues.