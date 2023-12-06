Hollins (ankle) logged a full practice Wednesday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

After sprinkling three limited sessions over the previous two weeks, Hollins finally returned to all activity to start Week 14 prep and thus appears ready for his first game action since Week 9, when he initially suffered an ankle injury. Prior to his recent three-game absence, Hollins was a bit player in the Falcons' passing attack, compiling a 17-247-0 line on 29 targets in nine appearances this season.