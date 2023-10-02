Hollins failed to record a catch on three targets during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.

Hollins went catchless for the first time this season, and at one point, he appeared to be visibly frustrated with Desmond Ridder on the sidelines. Fantasy managers probably don't need to read too much into the incident, but it's certainly worth noting, especially when Atlanta has the highest-paid backup quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, waiting in the wings if Ridder continues to struggle. After an encouraging start, Hollins' production has dropped off in back-to-back weeks. He's garnered at least three targets in each game thus far, but that's not enough usage to crack fantasy relevance in standard leagues.