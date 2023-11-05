Hollins is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering an ankle injury in the first half, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Though the receivers typically aren't frequently involved in Atlanta's run-centric offense, the position group would be significantly compromised nonetheless if Hollins isn't able to check back into the game, as No. 1 wideout Drake London (groin) is inactive this week. Hollins recorded three receptions for 36 yards on three targets before leaving the contest to get his ankle checked out.