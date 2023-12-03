Hollins (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hollins logged two limited sessions during Week 13 prep - one more than last week - but will remain sidelined for a third straight game. He hasn't played since Week 9 against the Vikings, when he caught three passes for 36 yards, but even when he's cleared to return, Hollins won't hold much fantasy value as the third or fourth pass-catching option in one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL.