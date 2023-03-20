Hollins agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hollins had a career-best performance with the Raiders in 2022, appearing in all 17 games and securing 57 of 94 targets for 690 yards and four touchdowns. The 29-year-old will attempt to carve out a role in Atlanta behind Drake London in 2023.
More News
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Two catches in finale•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Gains 40 yards in overtime loss•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Minimal involvement in loss•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Finds end zone in win•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Garners 62 total yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Mack Hollins: Five grabs in Sunday's win•