Hollins agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hollins had a career-best performance with the Raiders in 2022, appearing in all 17 games and securing 57 of 94 targets for 690 yards and four touchdowns. The 29-year-old will attempt to carve out a role in Atlanta behind Drake London in 2023.

More News