Hollins didn't play in Atlanta's preseason finale against the Steelers.

Hollins, along with the rest of Atlanta's starters, only played in Week 2 of the preseason. The wideout caught both of his targets for 20 yards during the exhibition versus Cinncinati, and his exclusion from the preseason finale suggests he's a coveted piece of the Falcons' offense moving forward. While Hollins is the No. 2 wideout on the depth chart, he's likely to operate as the fourth pass-catching option behind Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. Given Desmond Ridder's presumed hiccups as a first-time starter and Hollins' current standing in the offense, it'll be difficult for the wideout to replicate the career-high numbers (57 catches on 94 targets for 690 yards and four TDs) he set with Las Vegas last year, which he was able to accrue due to injuries to Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams.