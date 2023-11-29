Hollins (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Following the Falcons' Week 11 bye, Hollins opened last week with a capped session Wednesday before finishing it with back-to-back absences and the Falcons ruling him out for this past Sunday's contest versus the Saints. He's kicking off Week 13 prep in a similar boat, so his listing on Atlanta's next two practice reports may be key to determining whether or not he's set for his first game action since Week 9, when he injured his ankle in the first half of a loss to the Vikings.