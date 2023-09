Hollins caught one of four targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Hollins saw at least four targets for a third straight game to start the campaign, but he finished with a season low in receptions and yards. He has a firm grasp on the No. 2 wideout role and is flashing as a big-play option, averaging a career-high 16.3 yards per reception. However, as expected, Hollins' fantasy production has been modest to start his Falcons tenure.