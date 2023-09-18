Hollins caught three of six targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.

Hollins has caught three passes in back-to-back weeks to open the season and is firmly entrenched as Atlanta's No. 2 wideout, as he played over 45 more snaps than Scotty Miller and KhaDarel Hodge. The majority of Hollins' production came on a trick play in the fourth quarter, which essentially sparked the Falcons' comeback win. The wideout also had a touchdown in the third quarter called back after a controversial review. It was a solid performance, but Hollins' fantasy value remains limited while operating in a run-heavy offense.